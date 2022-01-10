Actor Siddharth on January 6 attacked Badminton star Saina Nehwal with a hurtful reply. Saina's tweet was regarding the security breach of PM Narendra Modi which happened in Punjab. After Siddharth's tweet, he received a lot of criticism from the netizens. His comment is being tagged as a 'sexual slur'. Now, on January 10 National Commission for Women chairperson opens up about the same and writes to Twitter India, "Immediately block actor Siddharth's tweet on shuttler Saina Nehwal, calls it 'misogynist and outrageous.' "

Check Out The Tweet Below:

National Commission for Women chairperson writes to Twitter India "to immediately block actor Siddharth's tweet on shuttler Saina Nehwal, calls it "misogynist and outrageous." The actor later said, "Nothing disrespectful was intended, reading otherwise is unfair." pic.twitter.com/ln6SCBs9fG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

