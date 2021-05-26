Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta's Indian short film, Sheer Qorma is all set to have a world premiere at Frameline 45: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The movie also stars veteran actress Shabana Azmi and is helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari of Sisak fame.

Directed by Faraz Ansari and produced by Marijke Desouza, Sheer Qorma is a beautiful story on love and acceptance. @AzmiShabana @divyadutta25 @ReallySwara | Directed by @futterwackening | Produced by @MARIJKEdeSOUZA #LoveWins #LoveisLove — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 26, 2021

