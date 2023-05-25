The movie 2018 starring Tovino Thomas in the lead is based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala Floods. The Malayalam film, which released in theatres on May 5, opened to positive response from the audience. Naga Chaitanya, who watched the Telugu dubbed version, has showered praises by calling 2018 as ‘hard-hitting and emotional’. The Telugu version of the film will release in theatres on May 26. 2018 Movie Review: Netizens Hail Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Film Based on Kerala Floods.

2018 Movie Telugu Release Date

Watch The Trailer Of 2018 Movie (Telugu) Below:

Naga Chaitanya On 2018 Movie

Thank you so much 😊 — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) May 24, 2023

