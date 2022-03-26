RRR has been receiving fantastic response from the audience. Tollywood star Allu Arjun too called SS Rajamouli’s film as spectacular. He even praised Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s performances in the magnum opus. He also mentioned, “Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !”

Allu Arjun On RRR

@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)