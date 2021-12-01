Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall from past few weeks now which has resulted in floods. Many people have also died due to flooding in low-lying areas of the state. Now, Telugu cinema's superstar, Jr NTR is disheartened after looking at the plight of the people and so has donated Rs 25 lakh as aid in the hour of the crisis.

Check It Out:

Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)