The official trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam is finally out and it is a Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2018 hit Andhadhun. Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in the role of the protagonist so well and going by the trailer its music and thrilling moments along with the quirks makes it an interesting watch. Helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker in major roles.

Watch Bhramam Trailer Below:

