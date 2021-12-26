South star Ram Charan and Upasana had organised a get-together of sorts at their home in Hyderabad on the occasion of Christmas. The bash turned out to be quite starry as it was attended by many actors and their wives. Now, on December 26, Allu's betterhalf Sneha Reddy posted a picture from the bash and it's indeed a perfect click. The photo shared sees Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela, Allu Arjun and more in the frame.

