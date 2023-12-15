D50 marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after Pa Paandi. This untitled project also marks as his 50th film as an actor. Dhanush took to X and shared an exciting update about his upcoming film. He revealed that D50 has been wrapped up and he thanked the cast and crew for the support. He even thanked Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran for supporting his vision. The film is slated to be released in 2024. D50: Anikha Surendran Roped In for Dhanush's 50th Film; Project Happens to Be Gangster Story - Reports.

D50 Update

Director Dhanush Finished his 2nd Directorial Movie 🔥🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/yh5xZwqjQI — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) December 14, 2023

