Allu Arjun recently posted a heartfelt video on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing his sadness over the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He conveyed his condolences to the grieving family and offered INR 25 lakh to Revathi's family as a goodwill gesture. He wrote, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey." ‘No More Benefit Shows in the State’: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy Imposes Ban After Stampede at Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Premiere.

Allu Arjun Promises To Meet Grieving Family Personally, Offers Support After ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

