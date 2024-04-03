Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Thalapathy Vijay's sports action-drama Ghilli, released in 2004 and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, emerged as the biggest Tamil blockbuster of that year. In a nostalgic move, the makers have decided to re-release this iconic film in theatres. Mega Surya Production House announced the news on its official social media handle, accompanied by a picture of Vijay and Trisha. The film will re-release on April 20. Thalapathy 69: Vijay To Get Whopping Rs 250 Crore for His Last Film Directed by H Vinoth – Reports.

Ghilli To Re-Release In Theatres

Get ready to witness the full #Ghilli performance of THALAPATHY @actorvijay sir on big screens once again! 🔥 Let's celebrate the massiest cult blockbuster of Namma Vijay Anna in theatres this 20th April commemorating its 20th Anniversary! 💥 pic.twitter.com/fUwFXSMu5n — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) April 3, 2024

