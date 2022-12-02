Alphonse Puthren's Gold, that came seven years after his blockbuster hit Premam, has received very mixed response from both critics and the audiences. One such fan reaction is going viral and hilarious so. The below clip is part of an audience reaction video, and when the interviewer asked one of the viewers how he found the film, the boy replied "Sorry, I am an introvert!" in Malayalam! Ok, folks, now we got the best response when someone asks us awkward questions that we don't want to answer! Gold Movie Review: Nayanthara and a Whole Bunch of Fine Actors Are Wasted in This Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren Comic Thriller.

Check Out Some of the Reactions to This Video:

'What's Your Name?'

On 1st day at college Teacher: what's your name Me: https://t.co/vETvoYmVK3 — Suhas (@suhaspy) December 1, 2022

'Gold Engane Ind?'

Me when someone asks 'eda Gold engane ind' https://t.co/vLMAKpmTw6 — Nimmuwu (@nirmal_j_m) December 1, 2022

A Level Higher Than 'Njan Oomayanu'

🤣🤣🤣🤣 One level higher than the ഞാൻ ഊമയാണ് reply in one of the recent videos 🤣 https://t.co/lu54B02GLn — Karthik Raghavan (@Kartrag4991) December 1, 2022

Hmmm

I should be saying this openly to everyone here on. https://t.co/PJcigaXC9e — Jude Peter (@judee_peter) December 1, 2022

'Soulmate'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)