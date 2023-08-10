Fans can be crazy and they can do anything to prove their love and affection. Recently, a Japanese couple just proved that they are Rajinikanth's die-hard fan. Yasuda Hidetoshi and his wife, a citizen of Osaka, Japan arrived in Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's film Jailer. During an interview, Yasuda Hidetoshi said, "To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," This is not the first time, they have traveled to India to watch Rajinikanth's previous movies also. Jailer: Rajinikanth’s Fans Burst Crackers and Dance outside Theatres in Chennai to Celebrate Film's Release (Watch Video).

Check Out Yasuda Hidetoshi and His wife's Video Here:

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'. "To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

