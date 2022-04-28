Jo and Jo is the upcoming comedy drama starring Mathew Thomas and Nikhila Vimal in the titular role (Jomon and Jomol). The two are seen playing the role of siblings in the film helmed by debutant Arun D Jose. The trailer gives a glimpse how the two are seen at rivalry in their home during the time of pandemic and that is indeed the highlight of this hilarious trailer.

Watch The Trailer Of Jo And Jo Below:

