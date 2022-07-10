Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter and have apologised to the audiences for hurting sentiments via his recent release Kaduva. The superstar re-shared the sorry note by movie's director Shaji Kailas and penned 'We acknowledge and accept it.' FYI, Prithviraj and team have accepted their mistake over an insensitive scene in the film that suggests how a mentally challenged child is in the suffering due to his/her parents' sins. Kaduva Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Roars Mighty in this Standard-Fare Shaji Kailas Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Prithviraj Sukumaran Apologises:

Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fl5zweAUIe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)