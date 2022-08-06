Nikhil Siddhartha is back to solve the mystery of Lord Krishna in the upcoming mythological movie titled Karthikeya 2 and the makers have dropped its official teaser. The film also stars Anupam Kher and is slated for August 13 release. Karthikeya 2: Anupama Parameswaran Pens an Open Note to Reveal the Reason Why She Couldn’t Join the Promotions of Her Film With Nikhil Siddhartha.

Karthikeya 2 Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)