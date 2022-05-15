Ever since the makers of Yash starrer KGF unveiled that KGF Chapter 3 is happening, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know more about the film. Rumours had earlier suggested that the team has started working on the film. However, the makers cleared the air about the same saying that they have not started working on the film yet. KGF 3 Trends On Twitter After Makers Of Yash’s Film Surprise The Audience At The End Of KGF Chapter 2 Movie.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it. — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 14, 2022

