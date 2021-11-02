There are a series of films releasing on OTT platforms and one of the much-awaited film is Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. He’d be seen playing the role of the country’s longest wanted fugitive, Sukumaran Kurup. There’s going to be ‘murder, suspense, drama, mystery’, but all eyes are also on Dulquer and Sobhita Dhulipala’s equation. The intense chemistry of Kurup and Sharada, respectively, in the latest poster and in the song "Pakaliravukal" has won hearts already. They are indeed the hottest new onscreen pair and we’re fallen in love with the duo!

Dulquer Salmaan And Sobhita Dhulipala In Kurup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)