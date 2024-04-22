The shooting of L360 commenced from today and Mohanlal has shared a few pictures from the sets of the film. Fans are excited for more details on this film as it marks Lalettan’s reunion with Shobana. While sharing pictures from the sets of Tharun Moorthy, Mohanlal wrote, “I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.” L360: Mohanlal To Reunite With Shobana After 15 Years for Upcoming Film Directed by Tharun Moorthy; Actress Drops Exciting Announcement on Her Insta (Watch Video).

L360 Cast And Crew

On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.#L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy… pic.twitter.com/eGyxWizpkP — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)