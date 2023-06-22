Fans are going to be in for a treat on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday today. After dropping the first look of Leo, the makers are all set to release the first single, “Naa Ready”. This song featuring Thalapathy will be out today at 6:30pm. This is indeed one of the most-awaited tracks of the year! Vijay Birthday Special: From ‘Appadi Podu’ to ‘Vaathi Coming’, 5 Power-Packed Dance Numbers of Thalapathy That Will Get Everyone Grooving (Watch Videos).

Leo First Single Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)