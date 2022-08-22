The movie Liger and it's cast, including the director Puri Jagannadh recently came under attack for normalising rape culture. Many people noticed that the song "Aafat" used a rape scene dialogue from an old movie and netizens found it unacceptable for it to be used so lightly and only for "aesthetics" at that. Vijay and Ananya addressed the #BoycottBollywood trend but netizens seem to think what they said was no excuse to normalise rape. Puri Jagannadh Called Out for iSmart Shankar's ‘Sexual Harassment’ Scene Featuring Ram Pothineni and Nabha Natesh Ahead of Liger Release.

'Problematic'

#Liger songs lyrics #Aafat uses 70's rape sequence dialogue in fun way and #AkdiPakdi using child's vocals for singing F ( F..K) word.. I am the only one who found this problematic — Neha Khullar (@Npunjabibyheart) August 18, 2022

‘Rape Slogan’

That explains why in the romantic song Aafat in #Liger, there’s a random line, the iconic ‘rape slogan’, “bhagwaan ke liye mujhe chhod do”. All makes sense now. https://t.co/5hIiNEJYjX — Steve (@SteveUnknown) August 22, 2022

'Mocking Rape and Sexual Assault'

Dude you guys are literally mocking "Rape and sexual assault " from that song aafat. And you don't care about boycott when you both are struggling actors LMAO https://t.co/sLTXqW4feM — Thanos colored MFS (@myohmycabello2) August 20, 2022

It's in Poor Taste

Using Bollywood's rape culture dialogues like "Bhagwan ke liye mujhe chhod do" as a joke in Aafat (Liger) is in such poor taste. No it's not satire, or clever. You're laughing AT us. — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) August 13, 2022

