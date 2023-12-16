Director-producer Lokesh Kanagaraj announced a social media hiatus today (December 16), stepping away from all platforms to focus on his next project. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he issued a heartfelt statement thanking his audience for the immense love and support for Fight Club. He expressed his desire to fully immerse himself in the development of his next project, leading him to this temporary departure from social media. Read his full statement below. Fight Club Movie Review: Vijay Kumar, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Shankar Thas-Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Issues Statement:

