Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram would be sharing screen space in the former’s 60th movie that’s titled Mahaan. Film’s writer-director Karthik Subbaraj has shared a monochrome picture of the team and assured that the film will be released soon. He also mentioned, “Release updates and Promotions on the way sooner!”

Update On Mahaan

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழர் திருநாள் பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் 🙏🏼🙏🏼🎉🎉 Wish you all a Happy Pongal 🙏🏼🙏🏼🎉🎉 Our film #Mahaan is all ready and delivered..... Will be released very Soon..... Can't wait to show the film to you all.... Release updates and Promotions on the way Sooner! pic.twitter.com/mEIWhB8Ku6 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 14, 2022

