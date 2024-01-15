Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi have been eagerly waiting for news about his next film, and on Sankranthi, their wait is over! The much-anticipated title of Mega 156 has been officially revealed as Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta, the film promises to be a thrilling fantasy adventure with Chiranjeevi taking on the lead role. To fuel the excitement, the makers also unveiled a captivating concept video alongside the title announcement, giving a glimpse into the film's fantastical world. Check it out! Mega 156: Chiranjeevi Commences Shooting for Upcoming Fantasy Entertainer with Grand Pooja Ceremony.

Mega156 is Vishwambhara:

