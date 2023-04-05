Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were clicked by the paps on their way to the popular Kumbakonam temple in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (April 5). The couple were seen sans their kids. In one of the videos online, we get to see the duo performing a special pooja on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram inside the mandir. While Vignesh opted for casual wear, Nayanthara was seen in salwar-suit. Vignesh Shivan’s New Pic With Nayanthara and Their Twins Is All About ‘Happiness’!

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan at Kumbakonam Temple:

