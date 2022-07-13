Netflix has backed out from streaming Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's dreamy wedding on its streaming giant. As reportedly, the OTT platform is not pleased after the married couple shared a series of photos recently on social media marking their one month wedding anniversary. As per reports, the couple had sold the digital streaming rights to Netflix for a massive Rs 25 crore. Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Dimpled Smile in Unseen Photos From Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding!

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara Wedding Pic:

