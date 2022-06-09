Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot today (June 9). Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the actress’ husband-to-be penned a sweet note for his Thangamey and even shared a series of throwback pictures with her. He mentioned in his post, “Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends.” Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Marriage: Picture Of Couple’s Wedding Invite Goes Viral On Social Media.

Vignesh Shivan’s Note For Nayanthara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)