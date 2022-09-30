The highly anticipated Mani Ratnam's epic saga, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 finally hit the big screens today. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others in key roles. Now, after watching the first show of the historical drama in cinema halls, fans could not control their excitement. Netizens took to Twitter and shared Ponniyin Selvan's review and it looks brilliant. Check it out. Ponniyin Selvan - 1: Vikram Visits Theatre to Check on Audiences' Reaction During FDFS of the Mani Ratnam Film (Watch Video).

'Epic'

Rock on Team #PonniyanSelvan let the Chola juggernaut roll on & set the box office on fire 🔥 Enjoy this epic on the big screen! #PonniyinSelvanFDFS pic.twitter.com/levIQQmpiO — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajRamani) September 29, 2022

'Grandeur'

Just few hours left to witness the Grandeur of #adityakarikalan What a persona 🔥🔥🔥what a style what a swag 😎 Can't imagine any other actor for this Iconic Role @chiyaan #PonniyinSelvan1 #PonniyinSelvanFDFS #PonniyanSelvan #ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/cnqFemLZM5 — Its_Preeti🦋 (@Pretty_ButCrazy) September 29, 2022

'Interesting'

First Half : #PonniyanSelvan Interesting Screenplay , It Was One Man Show @Karthi_Offl Untill @chiyaan In Interval 🥵🔥 #AishwaryaRai All The Dialogues Abt Her Beauty Are Trueee 😍 @trishtrashers And Karthi Scene Was Soo Cute 😍♥️ , #CholaChola Song Visuals ♥️ Can't Wait For JR pic.twitter.com/5cLnDT4QSi — ᴘᴇᴀᴄᴇ ᴍᴀᴋᴇʀ ᴷᵃᵗʰⁱʳ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (@love_u_cinema) September 30, 2022

'Art Work'

#PonniyinSelvanFDFS wonderful art work #thottadharani. amazing camera work #ravivarman. ultimate background score @arrahman most of all the bestest captain #ManiRatnam he did a complete justice to the novel.. #PonniyanSelvan #PonniyinSelvanReview — kumaran (@imrealOffl) September 30, 2022

'Magic'

Just now completed my show 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Maniratnam magic in big screens 1st half good 2nd half super hit Overall it's a Blockbuster movie Don't believe any fake reviews #ponniyanselvan#PS1 Waiting for part-2 — Prashanth Vaari Paata🔔 (@PrashanthSSMB28) September 30, 2022

