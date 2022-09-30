The highly anticipated Mani Ratnam's epic saga, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 finally hit the big screens today. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others in key roles. Now, after watching the first show of the historical drama in cinema halls, fans could not control their excitement. Netizens took to Twitter and shared Ponniyin Selvan's review and it looks brilliant. Check it out. Ponniyin Selvan - 1: Vikram Visits Theatre to Check on Audiences' Reaction During FDFS of the Mani Ratnam Film (Watch Video).

'Epic'

'Grandeur' 

'Interesting' 

'Art Work' 

'Magic'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)