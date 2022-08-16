Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I is all set to be the first ever Tamil film to release in IMAX. The AR Rahman musical is confirmed to release on IMAX screens across India and the visual spectacle will be a joy to watch in IMAX. Ponniyin Selvan features an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. AR Rahman Performs Ponniyin Selvan Song Ponni Nadhi at His Houston Concert (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)