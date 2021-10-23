The moment all Prabhas fans have been waiting for is here! As the official teaser of the actor's upcoming film, Radhe Shyam is finally out on his 42nd birthday. The trailer of the flick gives a glimpse into the mysterious character of Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya, who seems lovelorn. Another interesting takeaway is that that the clip is in English, with Hindi subtitles. The superstar looks handsome in each frame. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Watch Radhe Shyam Teaser:

