As Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday, wishes and accolades pour in from across the entertainment industry. Jr NTR, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff, Khushbu Sundar, and many others extend warm greetings to the legendary actor on his special day. The outpouring of admiration underscores Rajinikanth's enduring influence and the profound respect he commands within the film fraternity. Fans and fellow actors alike take to social media to express their love and appreciation for the iconic star. Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!

View Mammootty's Post Here:

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth ! Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always. pic.twitter.com/VqzEsTAmk9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2023

Kamal Haasan Wishes Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Thalaiva

Karthik Subbaraj's Sweet Note

Happy Birthday Thalaivaaa 🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️ Wish you many many more years of great Health, Happiness, Swag, Style, Blockbusters and Awesome Life ahead @rajinikanth Sir 🤗🤗 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#Petta Unseen 😊 One more Coming up ... pic.twitter.com/goV9QFO8ff — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2023

Jr NTR's Wish for Rajinikanth

Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2023

Composer Anirudh Shares a Cool Pic

Raghava Lawrence and Rajinikanth

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/6OMusJDQfP — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2023

Jackie Shroff and Thalaiva's Meeting

Happy Birthday Superstar

A very happy birthday to the one and only #SUPERSTAR of our nation, Shri @rajinikanth avl. As you celebrate your yet another glorious year, we celebrate you Sir. Have a superlatively fantabulous birthday. 🎁🥰🎂💐❤️🙏🏻👑👑#HBDThalaiva#HappyBirthdaySuperstarpic.twitter.com/MMAHcAPGdn — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 12, 2023

HBD to the One and Only

Mohanlal Wishes Him a Blessed Birthday

Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead.@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0vHVVIsADU — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2023

