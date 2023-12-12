As Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday, wishes and accolades pour in from across the entertainment industry. Jr NTR, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff, Khushbu Sundar, and many others extend warm greetings to the legendary actor on his special day. The outpouring of admiration underscores Rajinikanth's enduring influence and the profound respect he commands within the film fraternity. Fans and fellow actors alike take to social media to express their love and appreciation for the iconic star. Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!
View Mammootty's Post Here:
Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth ! Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always. pic.twitter.com/VqzEsTAmk9
— Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2023
Kamal Haasan Wishes Rajinikanth
அருமை நண்பர் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள். இன்றும் என்றும் வெற்றிகளை அறுவடை செய்தபடி உற்சாகமாக வாழ மனதார வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2023
Dhanush and Thalaiva
Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth 🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2023
Karthik Subbaraj's Sweet Note
Happy Birthday Thalaivaaa 🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️
Wish you many many more years of great Health, Happiness, Swag, Style, Blockbusters and Awesome Life ahead @rajinikanth Sir 🤗🤗 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#Petta Unseen 😊 One more Coming up ... pic.twitter.com/goV9QFO8ff
— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2023
Jr NTR's Wish for Rajinikanth
Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations.
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2023
Composer Anirudh Shares a Cool Pic
Happy birthday to the emperor 👑Thalaiva @rajinikanth 🙏🏻🫡#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/Yx6dYIddnv
— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 12, 2023
Raghava Lawrence and Rajinikanth
Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/6OMusJDQfP
— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2023
Jackie Shroff and Thalaiva's Meeting
Happiness Always ❤️ @rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/HgfDIh5dvG
— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) December 12, 2023
Happy Birthday Superstar
A very happy birthday to the one and only #SUPERSTAR of our nation, Shri @rajinikanth avl. As you celebrate your yet another glorious year, we celebrate you Sir. Have a superlatively fantabulous birthday. 🎁🥰🎂💐❤️🙏🏻👑👑#HBDThalaiva#HappyBirthdaySuperstarpic.twitter.com/MMAHcAPGdn
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 12, 2023
HBD to the One and Only
Happy happy birthday to one and only our #Superstar@rajinikanth sir #HBDSuperstar#thalaivarbirthday
— aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) December 12, 2023
Mohanlal Wishes Him a Blessed Birthday
Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead.@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0vHVVIsADU
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2023
