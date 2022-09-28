Malayalam Cinema noted actor and stand-up comedian Ramesh Pisharody joined Rahul Gandhi for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Wayanad. He had officially joined the Congress Party in Kerala in February 2021. The two were seen accompanied by party workers and supporters for the foot march. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Participate in Yatra Led by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.

Ramesh Pisharody Joins Rahul Gandhi For Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ramesh Pisharody, noted comedian, actor and director, walks beside @RahulGandhi in Wayanad. #BharatJodoYatra is a melting pot of cultures, languages, regions and people from all walks of life. pic.twitter.com/T7VwDzSmdV — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)