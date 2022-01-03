On the first Monday of 2022, Khushbu Sundar treated the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati with a rare picture of himself that made him go wow. It so happened that Sundar took to social media and shared a click featuring Rana with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. She captioned the image as, "“Hey Junior, see what I found in my wardrobe!!! What beautiful memories we have @RanaDaggubati”. To which an elated Rana replied, "Wow wow thank you and Happy new year to you." In the photo, Rana looks cute as a button.

Wow wow thank you 🥰🥰 and Haopy new year to you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/je9kt3z4rm — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 3, 2022

