Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered accolades on the recent Telugu blockbuster HanuMan. In a thorough review, she conveyed her profound admiration for the film's visual splendour and its ability to resonate with her inner child. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha commended Teja Sajja, praising his "comic timing, innocence, and outstanding all-round performance as Hanumanthu," emphasising it as the film's focal point. Samantha also expressed gratitude to director Prasanth Varma for delivering a captivating cinematic experience through HanuMan and eagerly anticipated forthcoming films in the franchise. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja’s Film Mints Rs 21.02 Crore, Telugu Version Rakes In Rs 1.69 Crore in North India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises Teja Sajja's Performance:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

