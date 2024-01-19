(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Teja Sajja's Performance in HanuMan, Calls it 'Cinematic Sorcery' (View Post)
Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan features a stellar cast including Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai. The superhero sci-fi film was released on January 12.
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 19, 2024 10:27 AM IST