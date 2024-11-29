Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently going through a difficult phase as she is grieving the loss of her father, Joseph Prabhu, who passed away on Friday (November 29). The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress took to her Instagram stories and shared an emotional post informing her fans and followers about the heartbreaking news. She wrote, "Until we meet again dad." The reason behind Joseph Prabhu's passing remains unknown as of now. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Heartfelt Moments From ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Celebration; Varun Dhawan Calls Her ‘The Best Co-Star Evaaa’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Joseph Prabhu No More

(Photo Credits: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/ Instagram)

