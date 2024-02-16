During a press meet in Madurai for his film Siren, Jayam Ravi made a bold statement, emphasising that Thalapathy Vijay's position in the cinema industry is irreplaceable. He asserted that Vijay's unique contributions and impact on the industry set him apart from potential replacements. Ravi's remarks underscored the recognition of Vijay's significance and influence in Tamil cinema. Siren Movie Review: Critics Label Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Film as a ‘Well–Made’ Thriller.

Jayam Ravi Praises Thalapathy Vijay

