Sooraj Santhosh had criticised legendary singer KS Chithra on social media after she shared a post on Instagram requesting people to recite the Ram mantra on the day of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. She faced backlash from many, including the 36-year-old singer. As per latest reports, Sooraj has resigned from the singers’ association following the hate comments and political threats. Sooraj Santhosh Claims Being Targetted by Cyber Attacks and Plans Legal Action; Singer Had Criticised KS Chithra on Insta For Accepting Ayodhya Ram Mandir Invitation.

Sooraj Santhosh Resigns from Singers’ Association

Singer Receives Threats

In Kerala, the award-winning singer-composer Sooraj Santhosh faced a hate campaign from Hindu nationalists and groups for criticising legendary playback singer K.S. Chithra’s endorsement of reciting the Ram mantra and lighting a lamp on the day of the Ram Temple consecration in… pic.twitter.com/fqzf4d3lVp — Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) January 18, 2024

