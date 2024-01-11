Director Sukumar is one of the esteemed filmmakers of Telugu Cinema. Arya, Rangasthalam, Pushpa: The Rise are among his notable projects. The director is now gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule and fans are pretty excited about it. On his birthday today, the team has extended their heartfelt wishes to the filmmaker. Sharing a picture of him on X, team Pushpa wished Sukumar saying, “Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, @aryasukku a very Happy Birthday.” Pushpa 2–The Rule: Makers of Allu Arjun-Starrer Extend New Year Wishes With the Message ‘#2024RulePushpaKa’ (View Pic).

Team Pushpa 2: The Rule Wishes Director Sukumar

Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, @aryasukku a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#Pushpa2TheRule will be bigger and grander with his vision 💫 Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024🔥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil… pic.twitter.com/m9hBTQ6YwD — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)