Rakul Preet Singh's spine-chilling film Boo will Premiere on Jio Cinema on May 27. Helmed by Vijay, the trailer teases a tale of ghostly encounters as Rakul, Vidyullekha Raman, and others dive into eerie ghost stories. Nivetha Pethuraj's character finds herself confronting supernatural entities in a haunting new home, prompted by persistent hiccups. Rakul Preet Singh Takes a Dip in -15 Degree Water Wearing Bikini (Watch Video).
Check Out The Teaser Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)