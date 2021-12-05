As Thalapathy Vijay completed 29 years in the industry, fans of the superstar have been showering love on him on social media. However, a special heartwarming note for the Master star came in from family, when the actor's son Sanjay penned an emotional and inspirational post for his 'appa'. "Every moment I spend with you is a learning process," a part of it reads.

Check It Out:

Congratulations Appa for completing 29 years and being such an inspiring presence to all. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you lot more success and happiness in the years to come @actorvijay ❤️#ThalapathyVijay #29YrsOfVIJAYSupremacy pic.twitter.com/2bCNdQ8Ygu — Sanjay Vijay (@IamJasonSanjay) December 4, 2021

