Following the box office success of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay is back in action for his next film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie features Vijay in a double role. Recently, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video emerged online showing the energetic actor riding a kick scooter on set, seemingly in high spirits. The viral clip sees the GOAT team currently filming in Russia. Thalapathy Vijay Clicks Selfie With Fans on Sets of His Upcoming Film GOAT, Sports New Clean-Shaven Look! (View Pic).

Thalapathy Vijay Shooting For GOAT

