Ajith Kumar, playing the lead role in the upcoming action thriller Vidaa Muyarchi, is sure to leave fans amazed once again. The makers have shared a few BTS videos where AK is seen pulling off risky action sequence and that too without a stunt double. The videos, presented from various angles, are jaw-dropping. Lyca Productions shared the videos on the micro-blogging platform and captioned it as, “Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar’s fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double.” New Photos of Vidaa Muyarchi Star Ajith Kumar Take Internet by Storm!

Ajith Kumar In Vidaa Muyarchi

Bravery knows no bounds! 💪 Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double. 🫡 🔥#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/62NyEG4cvG — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 4, 2024

