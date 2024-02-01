Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to kickstart shooting for his upcoming project, Vishwambhara. The Telugu star took to his social media to share updates from his preparations for the upcoming film. On February 1, Chiranjeevi shared a video featuring him working out inside the gym on his Instagram account. The 68-year-old actor looked completely focused as he lifted the weights and worked out with intensity. Sharing the post, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Gearing up .. And raring to go #vishwambhara." Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his coach, who guided him throughout his session. According to the latest reports online, Mallidi Vassishta's directorial Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, will be released in the theatres on Sankranti 2025. Mega156 Is Vishwambhara! Title and Concept Video of Chiranjeevi's Next Promises Thrilling Adventure – WATCH.

Watch Chiranjeevi’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)