Popular television actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera hosted a grand Diwali party for their near and dear ones at their residence. Sussanne Khan was seen in attendance along with her beau Arslan Goni. The couple looked stunning together in ethnic outfits. Sussanne opted for a red churidhar, whereas Arslan looked dapper in all-black kurta pyjama. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Blush After Paps Tell Them 'Jodi Hit Hai' at Diwali Party (Watch Video).

Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

