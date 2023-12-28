Yesteryear actor Sajid Khan, known for portraying the younger version of Sunil Dutt’s Birju in the movie Mother India, succumbed to cancer and passed away on December 22. However, confusion arose when people mistakenly associated the late actor’s demise with the director of Housefull, Sajid Khan. The 53-year-old filmmaker promptly debunked the death rumours by sharing a goofy video post with the caption on his Instagram post citing, “R.i.p.sajid khan(1951-2023)...not me 🙏 as reported with my pic by some media people...” Sajid Khan Passes Away; Veteran Actor Was Known for Films Like Mother India, Maya and The Singing Filipina.

Sajid Khan Debunks Death Rumours

