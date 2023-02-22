As per a list shared by IFPI, singer Taylor Swift is ruling the Global Artists List of 2022 followed by BTS on the second spot. The list also features Drake, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles among others making their place in the top 10. Congratulations to all! Backstreet Boys Will Return to India After 13 Years To Perform in May for Their DNA World Tour! Check Dates and Locations Inside.

Check Out Top 10 Global Artists of 2022:

Top 10 global artists of 2022 (via @IFPI_org): 1. Taylor Swift 2. BTS 3. Drake 4. Bad Bunny 5. The Weeknd 6. SEVENTEEN 7. STRAY KIDS 8. Harry Styles 9. Jay Chou (周杰倫) 10. Ed Sheeran — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2023

