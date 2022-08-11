Aishwarya Sharma is currently seen as Pakhi in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Paar Meiin. While she plays the antagonist in the show, in real life she comes across as a very warm and fun-loving human being. On the occasion of Raksha Bandan, Aishwarya took this opportunity to celebrate the festival with her rakhi brother Vihaan Verma, who is her co-star on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Aishwarya tied rakhi to Vihaan, the latter gifted her a Shinchan teddy bear and a T-shirt of the same cartoon. They even pulled off a small mimicry of ‘Dayaben and her Sundar Veera’ from the cult show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt celebrates his birthday with wife Aishwarya Sharma! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)