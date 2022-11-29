Star Plus show Anupamaa is gearing up for a fresh twist. Dimple has been a victim of rape and as Anupamaa and Anuj have taken a stand to fight for her the couple has been attacked. Dimple hence decides to move out but it is Anupamaa and Anuja convince her to be with them and stay strong. Tellychakar.com shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Dimple Gets Raped; Samar Challenges the Shah Family To Support Her!

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)