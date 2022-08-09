Better Call Saul just debuted its penultimate episode and to no one's surprise, it's another masterpiece. Fans are gushing over how the series has started to merge more into Breaking Bad's story as Kim and Jesse Pinkman interacted this episode. The progression of Saul's story is something that the fans have given immense praise to as well. Here are some of the best tweets we could find. Better Call Saul: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman's Return Explained! Here's What The Breaking Bad Duo are Up to in Bob Odenkirk's Spinoff Series.

Pure Perfection!

This shot is pure perfection. The only color during Genes scenes is his past life of being Saul Goodman. One of the greatest shots in the history of television. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/Uff4ZsKue6 — Nygma. (@EDNYG_) August 9, 2022

Iconic!

Sauls commercial being the first colored image in Gene's timeline will be one of the most iconic images in television history. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/4X6PP2uLD0 — Seth Stafford (@sethstafford94) August 9, 2022

My Multiverse of Madness!

This is my multiverse of madness #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/E7aqW78DfJ — Lalo 🛡 BCS spoilers (@clonehumor) August 9, 2022

You Have to, Saul!

NO SAUL DON'T PRETEND THE DIVORCE ISN'T BOTHERING YOU YOU HAVE TO TELL KIM HOW YOU REALLY FEEL SAUL #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/lKYMybHkSG — Lalo 🛡 BCS spoilers (@clonehumor) August 9, 2022

Art!

This shot was art. 7 years building up to that moment. This show is art. This universe is art. #BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/8Yl14EqMHd — Peter Farley (@TheReal_Peeta) August 9, 2022

Victims!

Victims of Saul Goodman and Heisenberg Kim Wexler, and Jesse Pinkman#BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/p4M3NhSSwW — Calios 🍥 (@Calerios) August 9, 2022

IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING!

jesse pinkman & kim wexler sharing a scene together DO NOT PINCH ME THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/k7HUo9Ik7o — ~ (@richonnescamino) August 9, 2022

