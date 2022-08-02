With Better Call Saul in the final stretch of its run, season six episode 11 of the show gave fans something that they have been asking for a really long time now. The most recent episode of Bob Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad spinoff saw the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to the blue meth-soaked world that they created. Better Call Saul: Fans Celebrate the Return of Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman Back on Screen.

While their return was quite brief (and smart too in a way), it brought forward a bunch of context to Breaking Bad as well which just made many previous scenes from the show retroactively better. Seeing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return was certainly a thrill, and let’s dive into exactly how they were brought back and what they were up to over here.

Exploring the Return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman

Walter White and Jess Pinkman in Better Call Saul (Photo Credit: AMC)

The return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul takes us back to one of the most famous episodes of Breaking Bad. It’s a completely new scene that adds as a continuation to a moment from the episode "Better Call Saul” in Breaking Bad (I saw what you did there Vince Gilligan). It’s kind of ironic seeing that this episode is also titled “Breaking Bad,” effectively bringing the stories of these characters to a full circle.

In that episode, we see Walt and Jesse kidnap Saul Goodman and take him all the way out into the Albuquerque desert. With both of them revealing who they are, the scene in Breaking Bad cuts right there and Saul has taken the duo as their clients.

Watch the Scene From Breaking Bad:

Better Call Saul picks up right after that moment as we see Walt and Jesse lead Saul into the Winnebago and take a look at their operation. This is where Goodman ends up deducing that Walt is actually Heisenberg and takes him on as his client.

The scene is very short and brief, but still a treat to watch considering the classic chemistry and bickering of the Breaking Bad duo is still present. Seeing their return for the first time since they shared that heartfelt moment in El Camino, it was nice to not be distracted by the clearly visible bald cap that Bryan Cranston wore in that scene. Even seeing the Winnebago in all its “bullet holes covered with duct taped glory” was a fun nostalgic trip to go on.

Watch the Return of Walt and Jesse in Better Call Saul:

It also provides us some deep context into the characters of Lalo and Ignacio as well, who were just mentioned as throwaway names in Breaking Bad, but now have taken a life of their own here as they are portrayed wonderfully by Tony Dalton and Michael Mando. Better Call Saul's Upcoming Episode is Titled 'Breaking Bad' and Fans Are Excitedly Anticipating Return of Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul is surely building up to a finale that will blow the roof off of our houses, and we can’t wait to see what the creative team has in store for the final two episodes. Better Call Saul is available to stream on Netflix now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).