Last night (December 19) host Salman Khan gave a reality check to housemates by showing them the kiss incident on TV between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. While he tagged Abhijit wrong for making Devo uncomfortable, he also added that even Bhattacharjee was at fault. This statement by Salman did not go down well with Twitterati and they slammed him for favouring Abhijit. Bigg Boss fans were devasted to see this and poured their heart out online. Check it out. Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Gets Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Okay

Oh God! Salman says why didn't #DevoleenaBhatacharjee raise the issue before task ends!!! So so so poor way of addressing such sensitive issue. @BiggBoss thodi bohot izzat bachi thi, is season wo bhi gaya. #SalmanKhan ko better script diya karo. https://t.co/vdNIbkUwvj — AGirlHasNoName (@GirlisAryaStark) December 18, 2021

She Has a Point

Just for once put yrself in #DevoleenaBhatacharjee shoes How uncomfortable she must have felt If u have never experienced it I assure u it's devastating U go blank u can't decide what to do u feel helpless QUEEN OF HEARTS TEJASSWI#TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss @OrmaxMedia — Shailja Joshi (TEJASSWI PRAKASH) (@ShailjaJoshi16) December 18, 2021

Interesting

If this episode is ending with #Bichukale dancing and @Devoleena_23 in Jail, you know you have to stop watching! "He was making a joke and got carried away." OUTRAGEOUS!@BeingSalmanKhan, the way you think is disgusting. #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss15 — Stella John (@i_StellaJohn) December 18, 2021

Hmm

Tejasswi is 100% right in standing for @Devoleena_23!@itsmetejasswi heard what Devoleena said and stood up for her you can't just say that #Bichukale got carried away! Salman on one side talks about 250 cameras and then says bahar nahin Hua kya? Unfair! #BB15 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@akasshagupta) December 18, 2021

Makers, Are You Listening?

@BiggBoss what's this nonsense salman khan sounds so disgusting taking bichikle side. how can only one girl @itsmetejasswi is so on point #TejaswwiPrakash u r a girl with a gold heart and intelligent mind #BiggBossTamil5 #disgusted #SalmanKhan 🙄🤮🤮🤮 — Asma Khan (@m_Asmakhan) December 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)